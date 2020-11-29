Priester, Michael Hall SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. Michael Hall Priester, 78 of Surfside Beach, S.C. passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, at the NHC Healthcare Nursing Home in Garden City. He went home to Heaven to be with beloved wife, the late Ann (Lyons) Priester. He was born on May 23, 1942, in Saratoga Springs, the son of the late George and Marjorie (Barton) Priester. He was a graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School. He attended SUNY Cobleskill where he earned his undergraduate degree and then went on to earn his master's degree at the University of Buffalo in business. Mr. Priester was employed as a business teacher at New Lebanon High School for many years. He retired down to the Surfside Beach, S.C. area where he lived out the remainder of his wonderful life and, as he used to say, "Life is Good!" Mike was an avid golfer and played as many rounds as he could. The golf course was his happy place and he always had a great time hanging out with the guys after a round and enjoyed a nice cold Budweiser. He always looked forward to his golf trip with his friends to the Cherry Point Commander Cup Tournament each year. He was a member of the 2351 Moose Lodge in Surfside Beach and the 1771 Elks Lodge where he enjoyed many lodge events and outings with friends. He also looked forward to his trips back up to the north country to spend time with his family, visit his beloved camp in the Adirondacks and see the horses run at the Saratoga Race Course. He was the "Best Girl Dad Ever!" He is survived by his daughters, Carey (Priester) and Rob Faulkner of Wilton, Kate (Priester) and Vinny Rayno of Averill Park; the apples of his eye, his grandchildren, Aiden, Giuliana and Michaela and step-grandchildren, Dominick and Nicolina; his brother, Brian Priester of Key West, Fla. and two nieces. He will also be remembered by his extended family and friends. We will be celebrating his life during the spring/summer of 2021 in the Saratoga Springs area. Details of this celebration will follow at a later date. Those wishing to remember him may send a contribution to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation
at michaeljfox.org
.