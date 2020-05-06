Hutchens, Michael Sr. COHOES Michael Hutchens Sr., 75, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 4, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Cohoes, Mike was the son of the late Vauder and Elizabeth Landor Hutchens. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years at the Watervliet Arsenal until his retirement in 2007. Prior to that, he had been employed at G.E. in Schenectady. He was also a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. In his free time, Mike loved being outdoors hunting, fishing and camping. He belonged to the Brunswick Sportsman's Club. One of his greatest enjoyments was spending time with his grandkids and watching their sporting events. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Donna Halloran Hutchens; by his children, Michael Hutchens Jr. (Sarita) of Halfmoon and Rebecca Quell (David) of Watervliet; by his grandchildren, Alexis and Brendan Treadwell, David Quell Jr. and Emma and Nate Hutchens as well as a large extended family. He was predeceased by his sister, Karen Cooney. Funeral services will be private at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 6 to May 7, 2020.