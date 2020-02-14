|
Allen, Michael J. Sr. LATHAM Michael J. Allen Sr., 59 of Latham, beloved husband of Julia Nolan Allen, died February 12, 2020, at his home in Latham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 17, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Rev. Brian Kelly, pastor officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call Sunday, February 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Full obituary will appear in Saturday's paper. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 14, 2020