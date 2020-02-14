Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
347 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Allen Sr.

Add a Memory
Michael J. Allen Sr. Obituary
Allen, Michael J. Sr. LATHAM Michael J. Allen Sr., 59 of Latham, beloved husband of Julia Nolan Allen, died February 12, 2020, at his home in Latham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 17, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Rev. Brian Kelly, pastor officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call Sunday, February 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Full obituary will appear in Saturday's paper. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now