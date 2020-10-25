Batza, Michael J. Jr. COLONIE Michael J. Batza Jr., 89, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany with his beloved wife, Joan, by his side. He was born in Albany on October 4, 1931, the son of Michael J. Batza Sr. and Florence Clark Batza. He was raised in Albany and was a graduate of Albany High School. He was a member of the Army National Guard. Growing up, he assisted his father in his auto body garage and worked various construction jobs. All of his life, he believed in working hard. He was the owner of Albany Seamless Gutters, which he operated for 35 years before retiring in 2004. He also was the custodian at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Albany for over 50 years and served as a lay deacon. His children remember being recruited on cold winter mornings to shovel snow before Mass. Most recently, he was an active communicant of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany serving as an usher and as secretary of the Men's Club. Mike moved to Colonie 50 years ago where he raised his family. He always enjoyed sitting by his pool in the summer and listening to classical music. He loved working around his home and garden and was known for his home grown tomatoes and zucchini. He grew gorgeous zinnias. He looked forward to spring each year to be able to start seeds in his greenhouse. As his bounty thrived, he often made deliveries of his delicious tomatoes to family, complete with bacon and Freihofer's Split Top White Bread. Mike enjoyed travel with his wife, Joan and travel companions, sister Sylvia and her husband Chuck. They visited Turks and Caicos, Cancun, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta. Mike and Joan also enjoyed Disney World and Las Vegas and countless trips throughout the U.S. to visit family. Together they cruised the western Caribbean on the Dreamward. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2013 on the beautiful island of Bermuda in Southhampton. Mike was the beloved husband of 32 years of Joan Fedorchak Batza and the late Concetta DiBella Batza; devoted father of Stephen M. Batza and his wife Debra of Leland, N.C., John F. Batza of Manchester, N.H., Michael P. Batza of St. Marys, Ga. and the late Cynthia M. Batza; proud grandfather of Vincent and Ryan Batza and Rebecca Beaton and her husband Gary; loving great-grandfather of Gary Alan Beaton and Joseph Michael Beaton; dear brother of Geraldine Kimball and her husband Robert of Middleburgh, Mary Ruebal and her companion Floyd Bassett of Berlin, Ann Miller of Albany and the late Sylvia Nichols. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Saturday, November 7, at 11 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. His ashes will be interred in Memory Gardens, Colonie following the Mass. Due to COVID-19, a lunch gathering will not be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206 or to St. Basil's Orthodox Church, 6 Lansing Ave., Watervliet, NY, 12189. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
