Colloton, Michael J. DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. Michael J. Colloton, 70 of Daytona Beach, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at his home. Born in Albany and raised on Nassau Lake, Michael was the son of the late Elizabeth Garry Colloton and Thomas J. Colloton Jr. He was predeceased by his brother, Peter; and is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth (Michael) LaMontain and Cynthia (Kenneth) Luft; two grandchildren, Zoe and Kacey Luft; two brothers, Thomas (Donna) and Garry (Cindy), as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Michael served in the U.S. Marine Corps. for 26 years, retiring as a master gunnery sergeant. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, playing poker and mahjong with friends, and was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan. Friends and relatives are invited to his calling hours on March 4, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. His funeral will be held at 12 p.m., followed by burial at 2 p.m. with full military honors in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019