Duquette, Michael J. Sr. COHOES Michael J. Duquette Sr., passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019, with his family by his side. Born in Troy, Michael was the son of the late Homer and Shirley Duquette. Michael loved his Pepsi, coffee, smokes, TV shows, plain colored shirts and flannels. Michael had the most amazing stories of all time and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his children, Michael J. Duquette Jr., Jennifer Fretto (Angelo), Amanda Duquette and Jeremy Duquette (Dominique). He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren; and his siblings, William Duquette, Darlene Dedee (Tim) and Cheryl Coon (Kevin); his nieces, Tanya and Monique; and many other close relatives and friends. Michael was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Toms. The family would like to give a special thanks to Abby, Monique, Christine, Chris and Anthony in the ICU at Samaritan Hospital. The family would also like to thank Donna, Mckada and Chelsea for the love and support given to Michael. A calling hour will be held on Friday, February 15, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A memorial service will follow starting at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospital.











181 Troy Schenectady Road

Watervliet , NY 12189

