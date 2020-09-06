1/
Michael J. Gentile
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gentile, Michael J. VOORHEESVILLE Michael J. Gentile passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020, with his loving wife, Jackie, by his side. Mike was born in Yonkers, N.Y., son to the late Fredrick and Jeanette Gentile. As a youth, he built some of the most important friendships of his life while attending All Hallows High School in the Bronx. A Marist alum, he found great success in sales in the beverage industry. Mike crossed paths with many wonderful people throughout his life and was a loyal, compassionate and constant friend to those that had the privilege of being in his inner circle. But, it was in Voorheesville, N.Y. where he found his forever family. For 30 years, Mike and wife Jackie, along with daughter Jillian, shared many amazing memories traveling, dining and laughing as a family. No roles brought him more joy than being a husband and a father. For those of you who had the honor of knowing Mike, you know he was a man that loved to talk, nothing helped him pass the time more than his cherished conversations with family and friends. In more recent years, Mike and Jackie enjoyed weekend day trips to the Catskills. Survivors in addition to his wife Jackie Gentile; include daughter, Jillian (Greg) Casler; and many loving cousins and extended family. A Mass service will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Michael Gentile to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany (www.ccrcda.org). To sign the guest book, please visit the funeral home website. reillyandson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
9 Voorheesville Ave
Voorheesville, NY 12186
(518) 765-3633
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved