Gentile, Michael J. VOORHEESVILLE Michael J. Gentile passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020, with his loving wife, Jackie, by his side. Mike was born in Yonkers, N.Y., son to the late Fredrick and Jeanette Gentile. As a youth, he built some of the most important friendships of his life while attending All Hallows High School in the Bronx. A Marist alum, he found great success in sales in the beverage industry. Mike crossed paths with many wonderful people throughout his life and was a loyal, compassionate and constant friend to those that had the privilege of being in his inner circle. But, it was in Voorheesville, N.Y. where he found his forever family. For 30 years, Mike and wife Jackie, along with daughter Jillian, shared many amazing memories traveling, dining and laughing as a family. No roles brought him more joy than being a husband and a father. For those of you who had the honor of knowing Mike, you know he was a man that loved to talk, nothing helped him pass the time more than his cherished conversations with family and friends. In more recent years, Mike and Jackie enjoyed weekend day trips to the Catskills. Survivors in addition to his wife Jackie Gentile; include daughter, Jillian (Greg) Casler; and many loving cousins and extended family. A Mass service will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Michael Gentile to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany (www.ccrcda.org
).