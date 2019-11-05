Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. Glennon. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glennon, Michael J. LOUDONVILLE On Sunday, November 3, 2019, Mike passed away at age 79, surrounded by his loving family. The Glennon family expresses our deepest gratitude towards the dedicated healthcare staff at St. Peter's Hospital who took care of our Dad in the ways we could not, especially at the Hospice Inn. Our dad was a simple man. Michael (Mike) Joseph Glennon was born on October 22, 1940 in Schenectady to Arthur Joseph and Genevieve (Jarzembowska) Glennon and had one younger sibling, Eileen Jean (Glennon) Dixon of Schenectady. Mike loved Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac, Linda Ronstadt, Necco wafers, Cheerios, licorice, doughnut twists, and long naps snuggled under 'evil blankie'. Mike received his mechanical engineering B.S. in 1962 and M.S. in 1968 from RPI in Troy. He had a fulfilling 40 plus year career at Watervliet Arsenal Benet Labs designing artillery and tank cannon weapon systems. He was well respected by his colleagues for his technical excellence and high standards of integrity, as seen through the awards he received and wise advice he dispensed. Mike married Patricia Marie D'Amelia in 1968 and had two children, Colleen Marie (Glennon) Oxbrough of San Antonio, Texas and Melanie Glennon of Hartford, Conn. In 1984, Mike remarried Josephine Drusilla Marsh and expanded the household with Thomas Gavin Arze of Loudonville, Nicholas Michael Glennon of Chillan, Chile and Elizabeth Jayne Glennon of Waltham, Mass. His children will remember him as Mr. Camera, a good sport with unexpected humor and oodles of preparation but no interest in reading directions. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Miranda, Charlie, Trevor, Logan, Julia, Annalise, and Zachary; and one great-grandchild, Samson. They will remember him as a peaceful, TV loving, root beer float eating, awesome Grampy whose favorite color, they could all remind you, was blue. Mike enjoyed playing the clarinet in the Colonie Town Band, feeling the adrenaline rush of flying planes, teaching his children how to play pool and ping-pong and the many quiet moments of life. Our Dad would often happily pat his belly at the end of a meal and declare "Life is Good!" Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Michael's family on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. Entombment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in Michael's name to American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. For directions or leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







