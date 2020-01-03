Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. "Mickey" Gully Jr.. View Sign Service Information Riverview Funeral Home, Inc. 218 2nd Avenue Troy , NY 12180 (518)-235-5610 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Riverview Funeral Home, Inc. 218 2nd Avenue Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Riverview Funeral Home, Inc. 218 2nd Avenue Troy , NY 12180 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gully, Michael J. "Mickey" Jr. WATERFORD Michael J. Gully Jr., "Mickey," 77, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Troy on November 6, 1942, he was the son of the late Michael and Bernardine Gully. Mickey was a graduate of LaSalle Institute, class of 1961. He began his career with the United States Postal Service as a part-time mailman in Green Island and worked his way up the ladder to become a well accomplished administrator in Washington, D.C. At age 55, he retired and returned back home to be closer to his family. Mickey loved sports and played quarterback for the semi-pro football team, the Troy Titans, alongside his beloved brother Jim and many lifelong friends. He was also a coach for Troy Pop Warner football organization for more than 15 years. He was an avid golfer and racquetball player well into his retirement. He could often be found cheering on his beloved New York Rangers and New York Jets. Mickey was a man who enjoyed the finer things in life, including fine wines, great food, sports cars and of course, his family. Mickey is survived by his children, Michael (Patience) Gully and Maria Maloney; his grandchildren and lights of his life, Kevin Maloney and Molly Maloney; his siblings, James (Marge) Gully, Susan Mangione, Bernardine (David) Bochette and Debra (Bob) Nuttall. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The family would like to thank the Albany Medical Center Cardio/Pulmonary I.C.U. doctors and staff for their amazing medical care, compassion and hospitality during Mickey's stay. Calling hours for Mickey will be held on Friday, January 3, from 4 - 7 p.m. at The Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Ave., Troy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Those looking to remember Mickey in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to the Troy Patriots, P.O. Box 195, Troy, NY, 12182. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







