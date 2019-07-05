Michael J. Heppelle Jr.

Obituary
Heppelle, Michael J. Jr. LOUDONVILLE Michael J. Heppelle Jr., 44 of Loudonville, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Mike was born in Albany and was the beloved son of Maureen Lanza and Michael J. Heppelle Sr. He was the brother of Vincent M. Heppelle. Mike is survived by his cherished children, Amanda, Tyler, Charlie, Johnathan, Michael Heppelle and Shyanna Foster; and the mother of his children, Sandra Prew. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Mike loved dogs, animals and riding his bike. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mike's family on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be on Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union on July 5, 2019
