Hourigan, Michael J. Sr. NASSAU Michael J. Hourigan Sr., 74 of Nassau, passed away at home on January 23, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late William and Catherine (Carmody) Hourigan. Michael was an Army Veteran having served his country honorably. He was a car enthusiast and was the proprietor of Bills Motor Sales and Michaels Auto Sales in Albany and Schodack. Michael enjoyed traveling and cooking and was extremely proud of his Irish Heritage. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Hourigan; sons, Michael J. (Kristen) Hourigan Jr. of Calif. and John T.(Carrie) Hourigan of Schodack; daughter, Shelley (Neil) Schoenberger of St. Petersburg Fla.; brothers, Patrick (Patty) Hourigan of Colonie and Thomas J. (Catherine) Hourigan of Clifton Park; sisters, Mary Alice Kennedy of Albany and Maureen (Jack) Adriance of Colonie; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. He was also the loving nephew of Pat Carmody and Donald Carmody. He leaves his beloved dog Hoppy. Michael was predeceased by his siblings, Billy Hourigan, Kathleen Hourigan and Roseann Jeffers. A funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 125 Eagle Street in Albany on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St. Nassau on Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michaels memory may be made to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 or to Saint Kateri Tekawitha National Shrine, P.O. Box 627, Fonda, NY 12068. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020