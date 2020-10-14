1/1
Michael J. Kavanagh
Kavanagh, Michael J. DELMAR Michael J. Kavanagh, 79, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Rexford after a long and wonderful life. Mickey was born in Pittsburgh to James A. and Anna (Norick) Kavanagh. He graduated from North Catholic High School and Duquesne University, where he was a member of the ROTC. After fulfilling his Army commitment, he earned a Ph.D. in industrial-organizational phsychology from Iowa State University in 1969. He began his teaching career at SUNY-Binghamton, where he developed the curriculum for the new school of management. In 1979, he was appointed full professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., and headed the Ph.D. program in organizational studies. He also initiated a concentration in HRIS for the M.B.A. program at SUNY. He retired in 2006. He was a member of St. Thomas parish in Delmar, where he was a eucharistic minister and lector for many years. He was also a member of Normanside Country Club for 25 years. Mickey was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, James R. (Ruth) and Edward J. (Michele), both of Pittsburgh; and sister Dolores (Tom) Kliber of Meadville, Pa. He is survived by Barbara (Boeck), his wife of 41 years; three sons, Sean M. and Colin P. of Binghamton, and Timothy J. (Ellie) of West Hartford, Conn.; and three granddaughters. He is also survived by two sisters, Rita (Larry) Fulvio of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Marian (the late Fred) Scheinholtz of Annapolis. Md.; his Boeck in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. Mickey's family is so very grateful to the staff of Loving Home at the Bluff, Dr. Mina Sun, Savitree, Anton, Nicholas, and Angelo, who kept Mickey content and safe through his struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. There will be a private funeral for the family, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dominican Retreat and Conference Center, 1945 Union St., Niskayuna, NY, 12309 or the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 439-5560
