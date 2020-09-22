1/1
Lasky, Michael J. WATERVLIET Michael J. Lasky, 62, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, with his daughters by his side. Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late George and Mary Lasky. Michael is reunited in heaven with his loving wife Laura. He was a kind and thoughtful person whose presence could always be felt in a room. He was larger than life. Michael enjoyed cooking, golfing and visiting the casino, but above all he loved spending time with his family. Michael is survived by his daughters, Nicole LaRosa and Dayna LaRosa. He will also be missed by his siblings, George (Janet), Peter and Diane (Frank), as well as many nieces, nephews and their families. The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire staff, especially Karie and Ben, on the cardiac stepdown at St. Peter's Hospital for the love and care given to Mike and his family. Calling hours will be held on September 24, 2020, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Memorial service
06:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
