Lavery, Michael J. ATLANTA, Ga. Michael J. Lavery, 57 of Atlanta, passed peacefully to his rest, October 31, 2020, wrapped lovingly in the arms of the people he treasured most. He is survived by his husband and partner of 23 years, Donald W. Deyo and their adored dog, Iris. He was the son of the late John F. and Carly S. Lavery. He is survived by his siblings, John J. Lavery (Peg) and Diane J. Keup both of irginia Beach, Va. and Julie A. Foster (Patrick, deceased) of Clermont, Fla. He is also survived by nephews and nieces, Nicholas Lavery, Christine Hehnly, Erin and Megan Keup, and Zachary, Kirsten, Sean, and Brett Foster. Michael was born in Amsterdam, N.Y. and attended Canajoharie High School where he developed his talents on the Swim and Cross Country teams. He also found he had a gifted musical skill and participated in musical reviews and choir. He was honored to be named to the N.Y.S. All-State Choir and the American Legion Boys' State. He went on to Denison University in Granville, Ohio, receiving his B.A degree in economics. He contributed to the college community by adding his voice to the university's a capella group, The Hilltoppers, which was a passion that followed him throughout his life with friendships. While at Denison, he was a member of the Men's Swimming and Dive Team where he was named a three-time NCAA All-American athlete. Michael was a gifted performer and embraced the spotlight. His career was spent in the hospitality industry, working for firms such as Marriott, Sonesta, Tarrytown House and the Westchester and Albany Convention and Visitors Bureaus. He possessed innate sales and client skills and was awarded numerous recognition awards. He formally retired in 2017 but never strayed far from his hotel roots, colleagues and associations. Michael was committed to non-profit volunteer efforts and shared his time and energy with Food Banks, Meals on Wheels Programs, Animal Humane societies and especially HIV/AIDS organizations. He believed in sharing in ways that could make a difference to those with lesser voices. Following cremation, there will be no immediate services. The family plans to host a celebration of life event at a future date. To honor Michael's memory, he would be humbled by donations to either the Denison University Swim Team, 100 West College Street, Granville, OH, 43023 or GMHC, 307 W 38 Street, New York, NY, 10018.





