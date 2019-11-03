Michael J. Lavigne

Lavigne, Michael J. STILLWATER Michael J. Lavigne, 43, sadly died Friday evening, November 1, 2019, at home, in the loving company of his family. Mike battled the effects of ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) for the past 12 years, with overwhelming support of family and friends. Survivors include his loving parents, John and Kathryn "Kit" Lavigne; brothers, Shawn, Patrick and Christopher, along with many cousins, and a world of friends. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's), 895 Hudson Ave., Stillwater, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, rememberence's may be made ALS Clinic at St. Peter's Hospital, or . A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition Arrangements by the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019
