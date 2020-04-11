Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leisenfelder, Michael J. WYNANTSKILL Michael J. Leisenfelder, 27 of Wynantskill, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester N.Y. after a short illness. Born in Troy, he was the son of Stephen M. Sr. and Cora J. Casale Leisenfelder. In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his loving sister, Erica L.; brother Stephen M. Jr.; future sister-in-law Kathleen E. Shanley; grandmother Carol Casale; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael was predeceased by his grandfather Carmine Casale; grandparents, Michael and Delores Leisenfelder; and uncle Nicholas Casale. Michael spent his life making so many people feel special and left a memory with everyone he met. He was extremely generous and would help anyone in need and loved a good laugh. Michael graduated from Troy High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y. He worked as a freight manager for Unishippers Global Logistics in Albany. Michael was a devoted Giants, Yankees and Knicks fan. He had a heart of gold and enjoyed cooking delicious food to bring his large group of family and friends together as often as possible. He loved celebrating every moment of life, spreading love, cheer and happiness to all. Due to the current restrictions, a private service for Michael will be held for the immediate family on Monday, April 13, at The Bocketti Funeral Home. Christian Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Michael's family will have a memorial remembrance at a future date to celebrate Michael's life.







Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 11, 2020

