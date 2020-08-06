1/1
Michael J. Lennon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lennon, Michael J. BOLTON LANDING Michael J. Lennon, 63, entered eternal life Monday, August 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Petersburg, Va. he was the loving son of James J. Lennon and the late Geraldine Mitchell Lennon. Michael was a graduate of both Shaker High School and St. Michael's College. As a young man he enjoyed skiing, and worked as an instructor at Gore Mountain. Michael was an avid boater, and was A Friend of Bill's for 21 years. He worked in the construction industry for many years, and most recently in sales for the Yankee Boating Center in Diamond Point, N.Y. He was the beloved husband of Linda B. Winiarski Lennon; dear father of Sarah Lennon and Sean Lennon; and brother of James P. Lennon (Julia), Kathryn Matthews (Chester), Julie Sheehy (Robert) and Joseph Lennon (Tanya). He is survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Michael in a special way may send a contribution to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY, 12801. To leave a special message for the family please visit McveighFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved