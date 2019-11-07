Marchese, Michael J. Jr. WYNANTSKILL Michael J. Marchese Jr., 65, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Michael was born in Troy and raised in Wynantskill, he was the son to the late Michael J. Marchese Sr. and Jane King Marchese. Mike was a longtime employee of Gardenway MFG, he also worked at CB Sports in the accounting department and finished up his career as a private contractor for a delivery company. After his retirement, Michael made a charitable contribution to his family by taking care of his parents that allowed them to stay in their home until they passed. Mike was an avid horse racing fan and loved his N.Y. Yankees. Michael is survived by his daughter Katie Marchese; his grandchildren, Madison Parkes and Gabriella Parkes, who he loved dearly; his siblings, Barbara (Jack) Stemp of Wynantskill and Douglas (Christina) Marchese of Halfmoon; also survived by two aunts, one uncle, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 58 3rd Street, Troy. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Wynantskill. Memorial donations in memory of Michael may be made to theh Hope 7 Food Pantry, 520 Pawling Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 7, 2019