Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. Miller. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Assumption Church Latham , NY View Map Committal 1:00 PM Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Miller, Michael J. COLONIE Michael J. Miller, 60 of Colonie, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Mike passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Mike served his country with honor as a First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps one of his proudest accomplishments and a driving force behind his enthusiastic patriotism. Mike's Marine Corps experience defined him. He embodied the values of honor, courage and commitment and was always "squared away." Mike was born in St. Louis, Mo., in May 1959, the son of the late James Miller and Luann Miller of Schenectady. Mike's family was his everything to him. He is survived by his wife and soul mate, Denise Sheehan of Colonie, whom he called "the best thing that ever happened to him;" his beloved children, Katy Miller of Las Vegas, Nev., Becky Miller (Tim Picciocca) of Latham, and Douglas Miller of Philadelphia, Pa., whom he referred to as the "biggest joys of his life." He is also survived by his siblings, Mark Miller (Abby), of Kalamazoo, Mich., Lynne Miller of Schenectady; parents-in-law, Jim and Joan Sheehan of Colonie; sisters-in-law Audrey McHugh (Tim) of Latham, and Jamie Sheehan Coleman (Dwayne) of Accokeek, Md.; and former wife, Aimee Taylor of Greenwich, N.Y. He was "Uncle Mike" to several nieces and nephews whom he adored; and best pals with his lifelong friends, John McDonald, Jim Gaffney, and the late Steve Leap. Mike grew up in Schenectady and graduated from Bishop Gibbons High School in 1977 and earned his B.S. from Iona College, where he excelled as a Division I athlete in track and field. Mike recently retired from a 17-year career with the New York State Assembly, where he worked tirelessly to protect the Constitutional rights of all New Yorkers. Mike was loved and appreciated by his extended "work family." Mike loved the outdoors. From climbing the Adirondack high peaks to catching fish at secret spots, sitting with his back against a tree stump in the deer woods, or target shooting at the range, Mike was most at peace in nature. He instilled this love in his children through many unforgettable camping and fishing adventures in the Adirondacks. He was a historian (especially military history) and voracious reader, typically tackling several books at a time to feed his intellectual curiosity. He most enjoyed reading on the beach with his toes in the sand. Those who knew and loved Mike appreciated his unique and infectious sense of humor. He had a quick wit and employed a creative use of the English language. Mike loved sports and was a die-hard fan of the New York Yankees and the Buffalo Bills (New York's only football team). He enjoyed trivia and testing his knowledge by watching "Jeopardy" every night; Mike was our "Jeopardy James." He was active in his community, previously serving on the Board of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, West Albany Rod and Gun Club, and Empire State Aerospace Museum. He was a member of the Marine Corps League-Electric City Detachment, the American Legion-Zaloga Post, and the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard. Mike enjoyed traveling and especially loved the Florida Gulf Coast. Mike proudly carried the Irish Flag for the Colonie Irish for two decades in the Albany St. Patrick's Day parade. Semper Fi Marine. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mike's family Sunday, December 15, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, N.Y. Funeral services Monday, December 16, at 9 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany, N.Y. thence to Our Lady of Assumption Church, Latham, N.Y. at 10 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held at 1 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y. In honor of Mike's interest in supporting military families and veterans, donations may be made in his memory to the American Red Cross of Northeastern New York, 33 Everett Road, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit















