Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:30 AM
View Map
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Saratoga National Cemetery
Nirsberger, Michael J. GREEN ISLAND Michael J. Nirsberger, "Uncle Mike," 72, passed away peacefully after a brief illness with his loving family by his side at the Albany Medical Center on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in South Troy, the son of the late Michael and Anna (Beierschoder) Nirsberger, Mike grew up in Green Island. He attended St. Joseph's elementary school and was a bugler in the Islanders Junior Drum & Bugle Corps and the Interstatesmen Senior Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a World War I and World War II history buff with a hobby for building plastic and paper models of air craft carriers and battleships of those eras. Mike graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy and then attended UMass, Lowell where he received his B.S. degree in chemistry. He then immediately enlisted in the Air Force where he served as a chemist at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs and Lackland Air Force in San Antonio, Texas. He loved to travel and capitalized on his time in the Air Force by volunteering for many Air Force flights and traveling opportunities that took him to six continents including the Arctic, Zambia/Victoria Falls, Abu Dhabi, Timbuktu/Mali, Egypt, Vietnam, Japan, Russia, China, Melbourne Australia, Switzerland, Brazil, and Germany. After serving in the Air Force, Mike accepted a position as a senior scientist for Ciba-Geigy where he enjoyed and fulfilled his career as a chemist for over 30 years. At first he spent several years working in Greensboro, N.C. and was later promoted to the position of senior staff scientist at the Analytical Chemistry Research Labs at Ciba's Tarrytown, N.Y. research center. While in Tarrytown and working fulltime, he was astoundingly able to achieve three master's degrees in chemistry, physics, and computer science (Columbia, NYU, Iona). When he retired from Ciba-Geigy, his service and dedication were honored with the "Distinguished Scientist" award. Mike loved New York City and was always familiar with the best that New York City had to offer in terms of cultural, culinary, recreational, and entertainment events. He frequented many of New York City's finest restaurants, museums, the Metropolitan Opera House, and many other prominent attractions. When Ciba-Geigy company executives from Europe visited Ciba-Geigy's Tarrytown facility, Mike was frequently asked to escort them into New York City, advise them of current enjoyable sites and activities, and serve as their guide. Mike will always be loved and remembered for his extraordinary sense of humor and generosity. His story telling, jokes and tall-tales are legendary and will continue to amuse his family and friends for years to come. Mike is survived by his two brothers, Frederick (Pat Sluti) Nirsberger and Henry (Addie) Nirsberger; nephews, Michael (Caitlin) and Mark Nirsberger; niece Erica Nirsberger; grandniece Kinsley Nirsberger; grandnephews, George and Gordon Nirsberger. Michael was predeceased by his niece, Andrea, in 1988. He is also survived by many cousins. The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to the staff of Schuyler Ridge Residential Health Care of Clifton Park for their dedicated effort in caring for Mike for several years and greatly appreciate the valiant efforts of the Albany Medical Center Emergency and Intensive Care staff that cared for Mike in his final days. The family also would like to thank his many tremendous Green Island neighbors and care givers, with special thanks to the late Betty LaChappelle (who occupies a high place in caregiver heaven, and we are sure has alerted everyone in Heaven to brace themselves for Mike's imminent arrival); family friend Tom Mullins; cousins, Jeff and Diana Stufflebeam and their team of care givers including Tara Finning and Bridget Davis, who for several years between Mike's hospital and nursing home visits helped as companions, chauffeurs, nurses, etc. and assisted him with doctors appointments, shopping, groceries, meals and in other ways too numerous to mention. The family extends its appreciation to the Green Island Fire Dept., too, for all of the lift assists sometimes in the middle of the night. Funeral services will be held in the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island on Monday at 8:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions, in memory of Michael, may be sent to the Green Island Fire Department or the Green Island Gazebo Fund, 20 Clinton St., Green Island, NY, 12183. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
