Nirsberger, Michael J. GREEN ISLAND Michael J. Nirsberger, "Uncle Mike," 72, passed away peacefully after a brief illness with his loving family by his side at the Albany Medical Center on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Calling hours at the McNulty Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. and funeral Monday at 8:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Saratoga National Cemetery. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020