Michael J. Nirsberger

  • "Mike gave me this USS Maine back in 2006. I met Mike..."
    - Connie Harrison
  • "Henry, Addie and family, My deepest sympathy on the loss..."
    - Christine Pelcher Wilber
  • "Henry and Addie, so sorry about your brothers passing. We..."
    - Tony Bartolomeo
  • "Frederic, So sorry for your loss, brothers are..."
  • "Henry, Fred, and families, our condolences on Michaels'..."
    - David and Eileen Geracitano
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY
12183
(518)-273-0042
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY 12183
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:30 AM
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY 12183
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Saratoga National Cemetery
Nirsberger, Michael J. GREEN ISLAND Michael J. Nirsberger, "Uncle Mike," 72, passed away peacefully after a brief illness with his loving family by his side at the Albany Medical Center on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Calling hours at the McNulty Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. and funeral Monday at 8:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Saratoga National Cemetery. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.

bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
