O'Heaney, Michael J. GLENMONT Michael J. O'Heaney, 84, passed away peacefully at home on August 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna (Murphy) O'Heaney. He graduated from the former Cathedral Academy and Niagara University. He served as a priest in the Albany Diocese for nine years, including as chaplain at Albany Medical Center. He continued to serve the people of the Capital District as a social worker at the Legal Aid Society, Hospitality House, the Ann Lee Home and Albany County Social Services. In his retirement, Michael helped to found the Delmar Farmers Market, developing dear relationships with local farmers and vendors, community members and fellow board members. He was also a faithful volunteer with Community Caregivers. He and his wife Heather loved to dance and were members of The Cotillion. They frequented the Albany Symphony, Tanglewood, Metropolitan Opera and many others. Michael was endlessly curious, a loving husband and father, and an attentive, engaged and caring "Papa" to his eleven grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Vincent de Paul O'Heaney; and sister Mary Faith O'Heaney Austin. Michael is survived by his wife Heather (Eastman) LaVigne O'Heaney; children, Eileen (Michael) FitzPatrick, Donald (Calgary) LaVigne, Michael (Laura) O'Heaney and Nora (Shawn) McGrath; grandchildren, Seamus, Caitlin, Fiona, and Sinead FitzPatrick, Ava, Margot and Remy LaVigne, Charlotte Kurre O'Heaney, Rory, Regan and Kieran McGrath; also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Michael's family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers of Community Hospice for their loving care. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Thursday, August 22, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany.Michael's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church, 125 Eagle St., Albany. Inurnment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 Online condolences may be offered at







