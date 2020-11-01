Rutnik, Michael J. DELMAR Michael J. Rutnik, 65, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after a hard-fought battle against COVID-19. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late George and Mary Jo Keenan Rutnik. Michael was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School and spent 45 years working with G.E. and later SABIC-IP. Through SABIC, Mike was a member of their Emergency Response Team and was an ambulance driver for the town of Bethlehem. He was past chief of the Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Company and member of the Rural Chiefs Association. Mike was devoted to his family. He loved to travel, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Karen Van Buren Rutnik; children, Amanda Rutnik and Matthew Rutnik (Agnes); grandchildren, Mason, Christian, and Dakota; his siblings, Margaret "Meg," Daniel (Mary), Joseph (Bonnie), Thomas (Chris) Rutnik and Mary Kathleen (Rich) Pekins; his father-in-law James (late Iris) Van Buren; brother-in-law James (Patricia) Van Buren; sisters-in-law, Tammy (Clifford) Chase and Sandra (David) Shepard; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Out of an abundance of caution due to the current health crisis and to limit exposure to each other, services and burial will be held privately. A celebration of Mike's life will be planned when the pandemic is over and we can all gather safely. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Peter's Hospital COVID-19 Response Fund, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or at www.givetostpeters.org
in support of the caring nurses and staff; or to the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY 12110 or at www.cancer.org
. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.