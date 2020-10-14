1/1
Michael J. Sprague
Sprague, Michael J. SAUGERTIES Michael J. Sprague, of Saugerties, formerly of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center with his wife by his side. He was 50 years old. He was the son of Dawn Sprague Michalski and Garry B. DeGonza. He was the store manager at Lowe's Home Improvement in Kingston for 12 years. Michael's family was everything and loved spending time with them. His passion was cooking and loved to do this whenever he could. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Faith Sprague; two children, Ariana and Jeremy Sprague; his mother-in-law, Joanne Van Sickle and late father-in-law, Ronald Van Sickle; his mother Dawn Sprague Michalski and stepfather, Donald F. Michalski. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Preston and Elizabeth Sprague. His visitation was held on Tuesday, October 6, and his funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, both at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Streets, Saugerties. Interment will follow in the St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery. Expressions of condolence may be shared on his tribute wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 14, 2020.
