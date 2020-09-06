1/1
Michael J. Villarama
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Villarama, Michael J. TROY Michael John Villarama, 59, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020, with his loving parents and siblings by his side. Born August 9, 1961, he was the son of Dr. Juan and Edna (Glasser) Villarama. Michael was raised in Troy where he attended Our Lady of Victory School. He was a 1981 graduate of Catholic Central High School and went on to earn his associate's degree in business from HVCC while taking additional classes at Siena College as well. He then began a long career at Toys R Us where he supervised the shipping department. He was a jack-of-all-trades type of man who everyone liked working with. When not hard at work, Michael filled his time with his many hobbies. He enjoyed collecting model trains, growing roses, orchids, and lilies in his garden, listening to classical music, reading up on astronomy, collecting carnivorous plants, building computers, playing World of Warcraft, and taking care of his parrot Sammy. He was a gentle, caring man who had many friends and not a single enemy. He will be deeply missed by many. Along with his parents, Michael is also survived by his four siblings, Anne Marie (Sharon) Powell of Halfmoon, Mary Beth Villarama of Eagle Mills, Theresa Byerly of Guilderland, and Nicolas Villarama of Albany; and his nieces and nephew, W. Michael Seredensky, Jr., Sarah Byerly, Kayla Byerly, and Katie Powell; and by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael's family would like to thank Community Hospice for their caring support. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, September 8, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy with interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
9 S Lake Ave
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-8441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved