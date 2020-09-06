Villarama, Michael J. TROY Michael John Villarama, 59, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020, with his loving parents and siblings by his side. Born August 9, 1961, he was the son of Dr. Juan and Edna (Glasser) Villarama. Michael was raised in Troy where he attended Our Lady of Victory School. He was a 1981 graduate of Catholic Central High School and went on to earn his associate's degree in business from HVCC while taking additional classes at Siena College as well. He then began a long career at Toys R Us where he supervised the shipping department. He was a jack-of-all-trades type of man who everyone liked working with. When not hard at work, Michael filled his time with his many hobbies. He enjoyed collecting model trains, growing roses, orchids, and lilies in his garden, listening to classical music, reading up on astronomy, collecting carnivorous plants, building computers, playing World of Warcraft, and taking care of his parrot Sammy. He was a gentle, caring man who had many friends and not a single enemy. He will be deeply missed by many. Along with his parents, Michael is also survived by his four siblings, Anne Marie (Sharon) Powell of Halfmoon, Mary Beth Villarama of Eagle Mills, Theresa Byerly of Guilderland, and Nicolas Villarama of Albany; and his nieces and nephew, W. Michael Seredensky, Jr., Sarah Byerly, Kayla Byerly, and Katie Powell; and by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael's family would like to thank Community Hospice for their caring support. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, September 8, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy with interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142.