Walsh, Michael J. Jr. FORT MYERS, Fla. With profound sadness we announce the passing of Michael J. Walsh Jr., 81 of Fort Myers, Fla. and formerly of Latham, our loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and a dear friend to all whose lives he touched, on May 29, 2020, due to complications from a stroke. The son of the late Michael J. Walsh Sr. and Alice Walsh, of Albany, he was born and raised in Albany. Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Gwendolyn Walsh of Fort Myers, Fla. He was the cherished father of Michael J. Walsh III (Patricia) of New Port Richey, Fla. and Matthew J. Walsh, of Watervliet; beloved grandfather of Kyle Walsh of Ballston Spa, and Michael J. Walsh IV of New Port Richey, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson Codey J. Walsh. He graduated from the Cathedral Academy in Albany and Siena College. Mike started a banking career with National Commercial Bank and Trust Company in Albany, which later became Key Bank. He was an administrative vice president at Key Bank, retiring after 37 years. Over the years, he was happy to share his guidance and wisdom with others. Mike was a gentleman, a professional and a mentor to many. He was well known for his role in organizing and conducting numerous successful bank conversions, thereby enhancing the growth of Key Bank. Mike was a past member of the American Institute of Banking, on the board of directors of the Albany Salvation Army, Rotary Club of Albany, president of Northeastern New York Speech Center and served with the New York Army National Guard from 1957 - 1968. After retiring from the Key Bank, he moved to Holiday, Fla. and later to Fort Myers, Fla. Mike enjoyed playing golf with his sons and grandsons. His greatest love was spending time in Aruba with family and friends. He will be remembered as an individual who always put the needs of others first. Funeral services and calling hours will be at a later date this year.





