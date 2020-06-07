Michael Janiszak
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janiszak, Michael COHOES Michael Janiszak, 83 of Cohoes, beloved husband of Catherine Madarasz Janiszak, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, in the comfort of his home, embraced by his loving wife and family by his side. Michael Janiszak was born on October 27, 1936, in the village of Wawrzka, Poland. He was the son of the late Teodor and Anna (Dubec) Janiszak. Michael was educated in Poland where he earned a B.A. and M.A. in education. Michael honorably served in the Polish Army as captain and following his time in the Polish Army he returned to his teaching profession. In 1963, he immigrated to the United Stated, settling in Cohoes. Michael married the love of his life, Catherine Madarasz, on October 2, 1965. They shared 55 years of marriage, love, and friendship together. Michael worked for Cardish Machine Works and later was employed by the Watervliet Arsenal as a machinist for 23 years until his retirement. Michael had a strong faith in God and was very religious. Michael's achievements in life can be attributed to his strong work ethic, and his love and devotion to his family and faith. Michael's life exemplified a giving and gracious example to all who knew him, as the love and care he dedicated to his family knew no boundaries. His legacy of God's hope, peace, forgiveness and love for people will always be present in the countless lives he touched. Michael was a communicant of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Cohoes. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Janiszak; brother, W. Angelo (Michele) Janishak; sisters, Helena (late Anthony) Hunczak, Stefania (late Michael) Hladka, and Antonina (Leonard) Slaveikis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Maria; and brothers, Eugieniusz, Russell and Jan. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 198 Ontario St., Cohoes, NY, 12047. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved