Janiszak, Michael COHOES Michael Janiszak, 83 of Cohoes, beloved husband of Catherine Madarasz Janiszak, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, in the comfort of his home, embraced by his loving wife and family by his side. Michael Janiszak was born on October 27, 1936, in the village of Wawrzka, Poland. He was the son of the late Teodor and Anna (Dubec) Janiszak. Michael was educated in Poland where he earned a B.A. and M.A. in education. Michael honorably served in the Polish Army as captain and following his time in the Polish Army he returned to his teaching profession. In 1963, he immigrated to the United Stated, settling in Cohoes. Michael married the love of his life, Catherine Madarasz, on October 2, 1965. They shared 55 years of marriage, love, and friendship together. Michael worked for Cardish Machine Works and later was employed by the Watervliet Arsenal as a machinist for 23 years until his retirement. Michael had a strong faith in God and was very religious. Michael's achievements in life can be attributed to his strong work ethic, and his love and devotion to his family and faith. Michael's life exemplified a giving and gracious example to all who knew him, as the love and care he dedicated to his family knew no boundaries. His legacy of God's hope, peace, forgiveness and love for people will always be present in the countless lives he touched. Michael was a communicant of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Cohoes. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Janiszak; brother, W. Angelo (Michele) Janishak; sisters, Helena (late Anthony) Hunczak, Stefania (late Michael) Hladka, and Antonina (Leonard) Slaveikis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Maria; and brothers, Eugieniusz, Russell and Jan. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 198 Ontario St., Cohoes, NY, 12047. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.