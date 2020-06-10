Hanehan, Michael John Jr. STILLWATER Michael John Hanehan Jr., 56, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. Born in Troy on July 16, 1963, son of the late Michael and Betty Brown Hanehan Sr., Mike was a 1982 graduate of Stillwater High School. Mike worked for 15 years as a building manager for G.E. Silicone in Waterford and also as a manager at Getty for 10 years. A standout multisport athlete, Mike especially excelled at basketball and was a 1000 point scorer for the school. Mike's love for his daughters was never-ending and he loved the time he was able to spend with them. He coached many of their youth sports teams along the way. He was also the JV and varsity girls basketball coach for Stillwater High School for several years. A community-minded person, Mike was a former board member of the Stillwater School District Board of Education, where he worked with others to create the Hall of Fame, a Stillwater Area Community Center board member and was also integral in starting the AAU basketball program, the Hudson River Titans. Mike was also the owner of a local balloon cart business which he operated during local parades among other things. Survivors include his two daughters and their families, Ashley (David) Zecca and Abbey(Charlie) Pafundi; brothers, William (Stephanie) and Thomas (Lisa) Phillips; sisters, Colleen (Frank) Maheux and Karrin (Bill) Campbell; longtime companion Michelle Dodge, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Stillwater Union Cemetery, Hudson Avenue, where he will be laid to rest with his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pete Brown Scholarship of Stillwater Central School, 1068 Hudson Ave., Stillwater, NY, 12170 or St. Luke's on the Hill Recovery Resource Center, 40 McBride Rd, Mechanicville, NY, 12118 in memory of Michael J. Hanehan Jr.