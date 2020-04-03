Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael John Kenny. View Sign Service Information Westchester Funeral Home 190 Main Street Eastchester , NY 10707 (914)-337-4585 Send Flowers Obituary





Kenny, Michael John EASTCHESTER Michael John Kenny of Eastchester, N.Y. passed away on March 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, children and sister-in-law after a courageous battle against leukemia. He was the beloved husband of Sheila (nee O'Donnell) of 33 years; and adoring father of Matthew, Katie and Michael. Mike was the oldest of six children born on August 11, 1955, to Charlotte and Edmund Kenny in Geneva, N.Y. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy in 1973. He earned a B.A. in philosophy from Siena College in 1977 and a M.S. in educational administration from SUNY Albany in 1979. Mike then served for two years in the Jesuit Volunteer Corp as a high school counselor in Newark, N.J. He earned a M.S. in education in 1983 and a professional diploma in counseling and personnel services in 1986 from Fordham University. Mike was the retired director of guidance for the New Rochelle School District. He was beloved and respected by many colleagues, students and parents for the extraordinary work he did for the school. He was a dedicated, caring and hardworking professional, a role model for all and was unconditionally committed to helping the children of this district. In retirement, Mike continued to give of himself with his generous spirit and do meaningful work. He developed and supervised the Junior Huguenot Peer Tutoring and Mentoring Program to support academic achievement of students in the New Rochelle middle school basketball program. He also served as a board member on the New Rochelle Basketball Association. Mike was a special person and touched the hearts of all who knew him. He will be remembered by the many lives he impacted with his gentle words, kindness, compassion, selflessness, and deep commitment to serving others. His heart was pure, his instincts were honest and he made us all better people. He changed lives and made the world a better place. We will miss your great laugh and the joy you brought to our lives. You will live on in our hearts forever. He was predeceased by his father Edmund Kenny and is survived by his mother Charlotte; and siblings, Michele (Kevin), Colleen, Jeanine (Gere), Tim (Diane) and Bobby (Nikki). He is also survived by his loving brother-in-law Sean O'Donnell (Jeong); his sister-in-law Maura Lockett (Shaun); and many cherished nieces and nephews. Mike was blessed with the best of friends who greatly enriched his life - golfing, Packers, Mets, Siena basketball, Saratoga and G&Ts. The family expresses their deepest gratitude to Dr. Mark Geyer, NPs, nurses, and team at Memorial Sloan Kettering who cared so beautifully and compassionately for Mike during his illness. A private interment with the Catholic Rite of Christian Burial will be held on April 3, in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Huntington, N.Y. A memorial Mass and celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to by using this link: pages.lls.org/tnt/ctwhv/yourway21/ kkenny. Mike had a lifelong personal and professional commitment to opening access to postsecondary education for underserved students. There will be a scholarship fund created in honor of Mike to award a college bound senior who reflects Mike's character and values at both New Rochelle High School and Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School (a Catholic high school for underserved students). Contact family if interested in participating. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Westchester Funeral Home Eastchester , NY (914) 337-4585 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.