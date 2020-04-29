Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael John "Mikey" Tuzzolo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tuzzolo, Michael John "Mikey" JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Michael John Tuzzolo, "Mikey," 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Mike was born in Passaic, N.J. Shortly after, his parents moved to Delmar where he was raised. He was the son of the late Patrick and Rose Tuzzolo. Mike was a self-made businessman and artisan who worked for many years in the area. Mike was a member of the Upstate New York Local Operating Engineers Local. Mike lived in Voorheesville and was most happy when he was tinkering in his workshop on antique automobiles, trucks and equipment. Mike relocated to Jacksonville, Fla., and was thrilled to fulfill his dream of enjoying the beautiful Florida sun. One of his last joys was helping fix his grandson's automobiles while in Florida. His beloved dog Abbey could be seen riding everywhere with him in his pickup! He is survived by his children, Mark (Linda) of Jacksonville Fla., Scott (Alicia) of Voorheesville, Keith and Kim Tuzzolo of Delmar. Mike is survived by his six grandchildren, Michaela, Sarah, Scott of Albany, and Nico, Dr. Anthony, and Michael Tuzzolo of St. Augustine, Fla. He is also survived by his brother Patrick Tuzzolo and sister Kathleen Circelli of Wilmington, N.C. and Richard Tuzzolo of Lunenberg, Mass. Interment was in Chapel Hills Memory Gardens, Jacksonville, Fla. A celebration of his life will be held in Voorheesville. This will be announced when it is safe for all to attend. If you would like to donate in his honor please make donations to: New Salem Volunteer Fire Department, 694 New Salem Rd., Voorheesville, NY, 12186, in memory of Mike Tuzzolo.



