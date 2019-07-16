Miller, Michael Joseph BRUNSWICK Michael Joseph Miller, 37, was called home to Heaven July 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, he was the precious son of Martha and Joseph Miller; and the beloved brother of Cassandra (Chris) Spellman and Carlee Miller (fiance, Austin Collins). Michael attended Wildwood Programs for 30 years and was a lifelong, faith-filled parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. He was a strong, courageous man who brought a smile to anyone he met. Survivors also include his nieces and nephews, Mary, Peter, Therese and John Spellman; and many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins.Michael was predeceased by his grandparents, Joseph and Mary Miller and Vincent and Helen Dignum. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin Costello and all the doctors, nurses and staff at Albany Medical Center, the staff at Wildwood Programs, and Father Vaughan and Father Yanas. The funeral will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, 510 Pawling Ave. at Parkview Court, Troy and at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Saint Jean's Cemetery, Brunswick. Relatives and friends are invited to call in the funeral home Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church or to the Wildwood Programs.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 16, 2019