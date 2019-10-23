Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael K. Ryan. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan, Michael K. FEURA BUSH Michael Kevin Ryan, age 59, died on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1960, in Albany to Neil and Emilie "Lee" Ryan. He was an avid outdoorsman whose passion was trapshooting. He won the title of 2019 New York State Handicap Champion. He cultivated his passion of trapshooting in his children through his teaching and mentoring. To the core, he was a family man who was proud of his children, always making sure everyone was taken care of, including the dogs. He never missed any of his kids' games and activities. Mike will be remembered for his work ethic as a hard working man and a master craftsman who could build or fix anything. He cultivated family history by saving letters, artifacts and memorabilia. Tender-hearted and sentimental, Mike would give you the shirt off his back. Mike graduated from Bethlehem Central High School and attended University of Wyoming. He was a partner in Whitney & Ryan General Contractors. He is survived by his wife, Jen (Headley/Herrington) Ryan; children, Samantha and Patrick Ryan; stepchildren, Courtney and Reid K. Herrington; brothers, Mathew F. Ryan, Timothy Ryan, and Sean P. Ryan. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, October 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patrick Ryan Education Fund, P.O. Box 203, Ravena, NY, 12143.







