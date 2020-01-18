Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third St. Troy , NY View Map Service 5:30 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third St. Troy , NY View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third St. Troy , NY View Map Service 10:00 AM St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church 67 Saratoga St. Cohoes , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Susko, Michael K. Jr. TROY Michael K. Susko Jr., 83 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at The Van Rensselaer Manor with his daughter by his side. Mike was born in Troy and was the son of the late Michael and Mary Susko; and loving husband of the late Dorothy Kondrat Susko, who passed away in 2011. Mike joined the Army National Guard after high school and served with Company D Tank Battalion. He had previously worked in electronics at Modern Radio of Albany and JFA in Troy. Mike changed careers and retired from CDTA after many years of service. After retirement, Mike worked part-time at The Albany International Airport driving shuttle bus. He enjoyed playing golf, trips to Las Vegas, Foxwood and Saratoga Racino as well as trips to Mohegan Sun Casino. He was a member of the Patroon Club, Tibbitts Cadets and the golf league at the Emerald Club. Mike is survived by his loving daughter Maria Dollard and her husband William, granddaughter Kendall Elizabeth all of Wynantskill; and his sister-in-law Anne Kondrat. Mike was predeceased by his wife Dorothy; and sisters-in-law, Pauline Kondrat and Mary Kulasza. Mike's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to godson Paul Geleta and neighbor Mary McGrath for always being there for him, especially in the last few months. The funeral service for Mike will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 67 Saratoga St., Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 until 6 p.m. The Parastas service will be held on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Interment in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Latham.











Susko, Michael K. Jr. TROY Michael K. Susko Jr., 83 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at The Van Rensselaer Manor with his daughter by his side. Mike was born in Troy and was the son of the late Michael and Mary Susko; and loving husband of the late Dorothy Kondrat Susko, who passed away in 2011. Mike joined the Army National Guard after high school and served with Company D Tank Battalion. He had previously worked in electronics at Modern Radio of Albany and JFA in Troy. Mike changed careers and retired from CDTA after many years of service. After retirement, Mike worked part-time at The Albany International Airport driving shuttle bus. He enjoyed playing golf, trips to Las Vegas, Foxwood and Saratoga Racino as well as trips to Mohegan Sun Casino. He was a member of the Patroon Club, Tibbitts Cadets and the golf league at the Emerald Club. Mike is survived by his loving daughter Maria Dollard and her husband William, granddaughter Kendall Elizabeth all of Wynantskill; and his sister-in-law Anne Kondrat. Mike was predeceased by his wife Dorothy; and sisters-in-law, Pauline Kondrat and Mary Kulasza. Mike's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to godson Paul Geleta and neighbor Mary McGrath for always being there for him, especially in the last few months. The funeral service for Mike will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 67 Saratoga St., Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 until 6 p.m. The Parastas service will be held on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Interment in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Latham. Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close