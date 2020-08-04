Michael Kilcullen

Kilcullen, Michael BRADENTON, Fla. Michael Joseph Kilcullen, age 78, passed away on August 1, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Suzanne; sister Kathleen Palumbo; and brothers, David and Rick Kilcullen. Michael was born in New York City and grew up in Watervliet. He divided his later years between Voorheesville and a home in Florida. He established several businesses including National Caulking and Restoration, Key Waterproofing and Key Equipment. He spent his last years with his wife in Florida. He was an avid golfer and chess player. Should anyone desire to honor Michael, a donation to Dementia Society
of Amercia would be greatly appreciated.