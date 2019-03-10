Kurywka, Michael COHOES Michael Kurywka, 88 of Cohoes, passed away at his residence with his family by his side on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born in Cohoes, attended Cohoes Public Schools and graduated from Cohoes High School. He was the son of the late Michael and Rose Kostyk Kurywka Sr. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Korean War. He worked as a machinist technician for General Electric in Schenectady for many years before retiring and was a member of G.E. 25-year Club. He belonged to the Johnson Pond Hunting Club in North Hudson. He cherished his camp in North Hudson where he enjoyed going deer hunting with his buddies, fishing and ice fishing with his brother, nephew and friends. He took great pleasure in going to his great-niece, Bridget's volley ball and soft ball games when she was in school. He liked to go to Stewart's weekly to get his coffee and play his numbers. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Paul Kurywka Sr. Brother of Patricia "Pat" Kurywka of Cohoes; uncle of Paul Kurywka Jr. of Wynantskill; great-uncle of Bridget Kurywka of Waterford; brother-in-law of Margaret "Peggy" Kurywka of Cohoes; and godfather of Paul Kurywka Jr., Colleen Babeyko and Patti Zappala, also survived by several cousins. Funeral on Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. If desired donations may be made to the Melody Center for Childhood Cancer at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC119, Albany, NY, 12208-3478 or VA patient needs fund at Stratton VA Medical Center in his memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary