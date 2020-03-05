Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael L. Martyn. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Calling hours 2:00 PM W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 View Map Funeral 4:00 PM W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martyn, Michael L. RENSSELAER Michael L. Martyn, age 68 years of Rensselaer, passed away on March 3, 2020. He was born in Albany, grew up in Rensselaer and has lived in the Piedmont of North Carolina and Valatie. A 1970 graduate of Van Rensselaer High School, he spent seven years in the Air Force before starting a career as a biomedical technician. Mike is remembered for always being willing to help others, especially when it came to repairing and tinkering with electronics. He was an avid amateur genealogist and enjoyed connecting past relatives and stories to the family tree. He was the "crazy and fun" uncle who always had time for the kids and was always interested in what they were doing. Son of the late Rose M. and James E. Martyn; brother of Gertrude Werner, Mary Diegel, Kathleen La Mountain, Loretta Bruno, Angela Poole and the late Margaret Kerwin Gerber, Wade Martyn, Millicent J. Legg, James Martyn and Susan Martyn. He is survived by his two sons, Chris Martyn (husband, Brian), Chad Martyn (late wife, Amanda); two daughters, Trace Martyn and Melissa Kaufman (husband, Drew); as well as three grandchildren, Travis, Emily, and Rebecca Martyn; a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral will be in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend. His ashes will be interred in a family plot in Virginia at the home of Chad Martyn. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or











Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 5, 2020

