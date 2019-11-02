Rossello, Michael L. ROTTERDAM Michael L. Rossello, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Calling hours will take place on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, Rotterdam. Services begin on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. On Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. a procession will form at DeMarco-Stone and take Mike to his final resting place in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Rotterdam. To share online condolences visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 2, 2019