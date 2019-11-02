Michael L. Rossello

Service Information
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY
12306
(518)-355-5770
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:45 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Obituary
Rossello, Michael L. ROTTERDAM Michael L. Rossello, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Calling hours will take place on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, Rotterdam. Services begin on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. On Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. a procession will form at DeMarco-Stone and take Mike to his final resting place in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Rotterdam. To share online condolences visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 2, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Rotterdam, NY   (518) 355-5770
funeral home direction icon