Lahoff, Michael "Mike" CLIFTON PARK Michael "Mike" Lahoff, age 96 of Clifton Park, died peacefully on March 19, 2020, in Houston, Texas surrounded by loving family. He was born on February 15, 1924, in Ellsworth, Pa. He is survived by his son Allan Lahoff (Audrey); daughter Barbara Lyle (Ed); five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Michael was part of the "Greatest Generation," and an Army and Air Force veteran. During World War II he served in the Army Signal Corps in both Europe and the Pacific. He later served in the Air Force in New York where he met the love of his life for 70 years, "Emily," who preceded him in death four years ago. Michael enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, cruising and sharing "life stories." He will be buried on March 31, in the Saratoga National Cemetery with a memorial service in the summer. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the World War II National Museum in New Orleans. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 27, 2020