Conaway, Michael M. COLONIE Michael M. Conaway, 44, passed away on January 28, 2020, surrounded by his family after a long battle with ALS. He was born in Albany on July 25, 1975, son of Larry Conaway and MaryAnn Chiera (Mike). He graduated from Colonie Central School. He worked for many years for the Town of Colonie. He loved camping, fishing, kayaking. He coached baseball for Colonie Little League. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be very dearly missed. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Nicole and their children, Tyler and Abigail Conaway; parents, Larry and MaryAnn (Mike); brother, John Conaway (Maureen); sister, Lea Conaway; stepsiblings, Danny Chiera (Louisa), Michele Natale (Frank), and Billie Jo Wagner (Jack); sister-in-law, Wendy Endres (Ron); mother and father-in-law, Roger and Marie Canastra; nieces and nephews, Molly, Zoe, Natalie, Brittany, Mikayla, Nathan, Crystal, Kaylee, Peter, James, Isabella, Kayla, and Emma; great-nieces, Mila, and Lilliana; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Michael was predeceased by his grandparents, Shirley and Sherman Conaway, and Joseph and Joan Nantista; and his aunts and uncles. Calling hours will be held on February 5, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter's ALS Clinic, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020