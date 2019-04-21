Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael M. Romano Sr.. View Sign

ROMANO Michael M. Sr. We miss you more with every day that passes. Each day, we look for your guidance as we travel this very lonesome road without you. Your little ones are growing so quickly, they each bring love, joy and happiness to fill our hearts every day. Mother, Daddy, Ann and Dick will give you hugs and kisses from each of us. Happy Easter in Heaven. Sending you all our love today and always. Cathi, Matt, Sue, Michael Jr., Dee, and Ray; Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren



