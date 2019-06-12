ROMANO Michael M. Sr. Missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We continue to look for your guidance each and every day. Wishing we could turn back time and celebrate your special day with you. Always know how much you are loved, treasured, missed and remembered. Please continue to watch over our little ones. Happy Birthday in Heaven - Rome, Dad and Pa-Pa. Sending you all our love, hugs and kisses. Cathi, Matt, Sue, Michael Jr., Dee and Ray, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 12, 2019