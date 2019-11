ROMANO Michael M. Sr. Today we give our thanks for having been blessed with the most loving Rome, Dad and Pa-Pa. Missing you and wishing you to be here is what each of us do every day. Always know how very much you are loved and how thankful and grateful we are to be yours. Happy Thanksgiving in Heaven, sending you our love, hugs and kisses. Cathi, Matt, Sue, Michael Jr., Dee, Ray, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren