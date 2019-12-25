ROMANO Michael M. Sr. Today as we gather together, each of us send you our love, hugs and kisses. There is not a day or an hour where we don't think of you. Missing you and wishing you were here is what we do every day. Always know how very much you are loved and how thankful and blessed we are to be yours. Merry Christmas in Heaven. Sending you all our love, hugs and kisses. Cathi, Matt, Sue, Michael Jr., Dee, Ray, Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren



