Guest Book View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave. Rensselaer , NY View Map Prayer Service 11:45 AM W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave. Rensselaer , NY View Map Funeral Mass 12:30 PM St. Henry's Church Olde Rte. 66 Averill Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mihalko, Michael CASTLETON Michael Mihalko, age 54, died suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born at Fort Belvoir Army Base in Virginia, grew up in Rensselaer and was employed as an investigator for the N.Y.S. Department of Labor. Michael was the treasurer for the Public Employee Federation and co-founded the return of the Rensselaer Babe Ruth Baseball League. Mike was a passionate Yankees fan who loved taking bus trips to watch them play. He was a very humble person - an avid volunteer; his kindness would never let him turn away anyone in need. This past Christmas he delivered Toys for Tots. He was very active in his union, had a strong faith and was a very devoted husband, amazing uncle, son and the loyalist friend one could have - whether human or animal. Mike was an animal lover with a great sense of humor. He was the husband of Dawn M. Mihalko; son of the late Michael M. Mihalko, the late Kathy J. Hughes-Mihalko-Bayly and Frank "Whitey" Bayly; brother of Cindy (Jim) Coleman, Greg (Kristin) Mihalko and Gerry Mihalko; uncle of James (Brianna), Matthew and Megan Coleman, Olivia and Mitchell Mihalko and Frankie, Natalie and Bobby Fuhrmann; and nephew of Gerry and Ray Wilcox, Barbara Sneed and James (Meg) Mihalko. Also survived by many friends and cousins. The family would like to give a special thank you to Peggy Heeran and Kathleen and Abu Hena for the care, concern, and compassion shown to Mike over the years. The funeral Mass will be in St. Henry's Church, Olde Rte. 66, Averill Park on Friday, January 17, at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the Mass on Friday at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer from 10-11:45 a.m. A short prayer service will commence at 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Condolence page at







Mihalko, Michael CASTLETON Michael Mihalko, age 54, died suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born at Fort Belvoir Army Base in Virginia, grew up in Rensselaer and was employed as an investigator for the N.Y.S. Department of Labor. Michael was the treasurer for the Public Employee Federation and co-founded the return of the Rensselaer Babe Ruth Baseball League. Mike was a passionate Yankees fan who loved taking bus trips to watch them play. He was a very humble person - an avid volunteer; his kindness would never let him turn away anyone in need. This past Christmas he delivered Toys for Tots. He was very active in his union, had a strong faith and was a very devoted husband, amazing uncle, son and the loyalist friend one could have - whether human or animal. Mike was an animal lover with a great sense of humor. He was the husband of Dawn M. Mihalko; son of the late Michael M. Mihalko, the late Kathy J. Hughes-Mihalko-Bayly and Frank "Whitey" Bayly; brother of Cindy (Jim) Coleman, Greg (Kristin) Mihalko and Gerry Mihalko; uncle of James (Brianna), Matthew and Megan Coleman, Olivia and Mitchell Mihalko and Frankie, Natalie and Bobby Fuhrmann; and nephew of Gerry and Ray Wilcox, Barbara Sneed and James (Meg) Mihalko. Also survived by many friends and cousins. The family would like to give a special thank you to Peggy Heeran and Kathleen and Abu Hena for the care, concern, and compassion shown to Mike over the years. The funeral Mass will be in St. Henry's Church, Olde Rte. 66, Averill Park on Friday, January 17, at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the Mass on Friday at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer from 10-11:45 a.m. A short prayer service will commence at 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020

