Michael Mihalko

Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss"
    - Roberta Schilling
  • "I am thankful to have shared memories with Michael...."
    - Corinne Fiacco
  • "My thoughts are with Mike's family. He was a kind man and..."
    - Michelle King
Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave.
Rensselaer, NY
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:45 AM
W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave.
Rensselaer, NY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Henry's Church
Olde Rte. 66
Averill Park, NY
Obituary
Mihalko, Michael CASTLETON Michael Mihalko, age 54, died suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020. The funeral Mass will be in St. Henry's Church, Olde Rte. 66, Averill Park on Friday, January 17, at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the Mass on Friday at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer from 10-11:45 a.m. A short prayer service will commence at 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush.

Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
