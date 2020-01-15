Mihalko, Michael CASTLETON Michael Mihalko, age 54, died suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020. The funeral Mass will be in St. Henry's Church, Olde Rte. 66, Averill Park on Friday, January 17, at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the Mass on Friday at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer from 10-11:45 a.m. A short prayer service will commence at 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020