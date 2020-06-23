Knox, Michael O. ALBANY Michael O. Knox, 62 of Albany, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Charles and Ethel Lee Knox. Mike trained as a boxer, something he really enjoyed. He loved to travel to Cape Cod, and he had an appreciation for cars. He was easy to spot with his custom plates "Cool Mike" or "Hot Mike." Michael is survived by daughters, Dashiell and LaQuinta Knox; son Rasheen Stenson; stepdaughters, Shy-asia and Nakira Owens; nine grandchildren, a brother, three sisters, as well as a host of relatives and close friends. Calling hours will be held Friday, June 26, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., with a service at 12 p.m. at NewComer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Iterment will follow in Graceland Cemetery, 680 Delaware Ave. Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more info.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 23, 2020.