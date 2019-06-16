Balasinowicz, Michael P. COHOES Michael P. Balasinowicz, 37, of Cohoes passed away suddenly on June 4, 2019. Michael was born on May 5, 1982, in Zielona Gora, Poland. He graduated from Cohoes High School and received two associate's degrees at Hudson Valley Community College. Michael joined the Army shortly after 9/11 and was honorably discharged in 2015. He also did a tour in Iraq for over a year and became a sergeant in the Army. Michael is survived by his two twin sisters, Anna Balasinowicz and Julia Balasinowicz; his mother Beata Balasinowicz and his father, Eric Balasinowicz; and his loving 90-year-old "babcia" who raised him. Burial services will be on June 19, at 9 a.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery with full honors. All friends and family are welcome.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019