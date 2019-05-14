BERGHELA Michael P. 9/19/1945 5/14/2018 It does not seem real that it has been a year since you have passed. I have thought about what you have left me in our 47 years together. Number one is our three beautiful sons; my memories of your kindness, your sweetness, you were my best friend, except when you would steal my candy. I am having a hard time making it without seeing your face or hearing your voice. I am so proud to have had a man like you stand by my side. It is not fair you had to leave. All Our Love, Sherry and Michael



