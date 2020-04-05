|
Boulerice, Michael P. Sr. HALFMOON Michael P. Boulerice Sr., 52 of Lower Newtown Road, died suddenly Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence. Born in Troy he was the son of the late Paul and Elizabeth LaPlante Boulerice. He was a 1986 graduate of Shenendehowa High School. Michael was employed for 30 years as a firefighter at the US Arsenal in Watervliet and retired in 2015 as a Captain. He was a member of the Halfmoon-Waterford Fire Department and had served as chief there for a number of years. A friendly person, he enjoyed socializing, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and in his earlier years fishing. Survivors include his devoted wife Tammy Boulerice; his loving children, Michael P. Boulerice Jr. (Melissa) of Rock City Falls and Jennifer E. Boulerice of Malta. He is the brother of Paula Tokarz (Howard) of Waterford, Donna Prill (late: Paul) of Corinth and Timothy Boulerice (Veronica) of Saucier, Mich. and is the proud grandfather of Ava and Aiden Boulerice, Ava Penner and Cooper Boulerice. Also surviving is his best friend Timmy Cuilla of Mechanicville and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved pet pig, Killian. A memorial service will be held at a later date when the Corona virus crisis is over. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Tunnel2Towers, 2362 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020